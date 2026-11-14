Chandigarh: Mann claims overall honours at Punjab ladies open meet

Bhavya Mann emerged as the overall champion at the Championship Cup held during the Punjab Ladies Open meet, returning a gross score of 231 to clinch the Handicap 0-30 Overall Gross title. Mann finished three strokes ahead of Amreen Sandhu, who secured the first runner-up position with 234, while Aarushi Sharma took third place with a gross score of 237.

In the Neelu Chopra Championship Cup (Handicap 0-30 Overall Nett), Ashi Jain claimed the winner’s trophy. (HT File)

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In the Neelu Chopra Championship Cup (Handicap 0-30 Overall Nett), Ashi Jain claimed the winner’s trophy. Suchitra Sharma topped the Gold Division Nett category to win the Max Silver Salver with a nett score of 224, while Sonaal Choudhri finished runner-up.

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In the Silver Division (Handicap 19-24 Gross), Neelam Kumar clinched the Silver Bowl with 281, edging out Hema Bedi by a single stroke. Kumar completed a double by also winning the S Gian Singh Kalsi Memorial Cup in the Nett category, while Deepika Gardner finished runner-up with a nett score of 223.