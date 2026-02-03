Chandigarh: Mayor’s janta darbar sees huge turnout, vendor woes top agenda

Problems faced by street vendors dominated the first janta darbar convened by newly elected city mayor Saurabh Joshi on Monday. Four days into his term, Joshi held the “Your City, Your Voice” at the municipal corporation (MC) building in Sector 17, where a large crowd turned up, including a significant number of street vendors from different parts of the city. Street vendors from Sectors 19 and 26 alleged frequent evictions, forced relocation and seizure of goods by enforcement agencies. (HT Photo)

Due to the heavy rush, the darbar, initially held in the mayor’s office on the fifth floor, had to be shifted to the open area downstairs. However, even there, authorities struggled to manage the crowd. As the situation became difficult to control, Joshi asked those who could not raise their issues to submit their representations in writing. “I had not expected such a large turnout,” he said.

Street vendors from Sectors 19 and 26 alleged frequent evictions, forced relocation and seizure of goods by enforcement agencies. They complained of hefty fines, lack of basic amenities such as water and electricity at vending zones, and daily harassment that threatens their livelihood. Several vendors demanded a waiver of penalties imposed on them.

A vendor alleged that goods seized during enforcement drives are sometimes not returned, causing major financial losses, adding that police action against unlicensed vendors has increased. Many vendors said they are not properly registered or licensed, leading to their classification as illegal, and urged the mayor to frame a clear policy to protect them from harassment.

E-rickshaw drivers also raised concerns, demanding designated parking stands along with toilet and drinking water facilities. Besides vendor-related issues, residents highlighted problems related to sewerage, lack of basic amenities in small flats, waterlogging, poor sanitation and damaged roads. Appeals for de-sealing of residential properties were also made.

Labour and vendor unions from the railway station and inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) raised several long-pending issues. Market association representatives flagged the acute shortage of parking spaces. Issues related to wage disparity among municipal workers, revision of labour rates, and problems faced by LIG and EWS housing societies were also discussed. Residents further demanded better maintenance of parks and improvement in civic infrastructure across the city.

The darbar was attended by MC commissioner Amit Kumar, special commissioner Pradeep Kumar, joint commissioner Dr Himanshu Gupta, Dr Inder Jeet and senior officers from various departments.

During the interaction, Joshi issued time-bound directions to the concerned officials for redressal of grievances, adding that the darbar was not merely a grievance forum but a means to strengthen trust between citizens and the administration. He also directed departments to submit action-taken reports within stipulated timelines.