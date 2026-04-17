Chandigarh MC cracks down on illegal vendors; 72 challans issued

The UT municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday carried out an extensive enforcement drive against illegal street vending across various parts of the city. In the evening, enforcement teams intensified the drive in Kajheri Village and Raipur Khurd. (HT Photo)

The drive commenced from Sector 17 Bank Square and subsequently covered key areas including Nayagaon Barrier and Sector 22 outer market. In the evening, enforcement teams intensified the drive in Kajheri Village and Raipur Khurd.

During the operation, illegal vendors encroaching upon public spaces and roadways were removed, restoring accessibility for pedestrians and commuters. Four dedicated teams were deployed to conduct the drive simultaneously, ensuring effective monitoring and swift action. A total of 72 challans were issued to violators for non-compliance with civic regulations.

The entire drive was conducted peacefully with full cooperation from the public.