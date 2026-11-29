The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first list of 23 candidates, released on Friday, triggered a wave of resignations, with disgruntled leaders accusing the party of sidelining long-time workers during ticket distribution.

(HT Photo)

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Among those who have quit are former deputy mayor Anil Kumar Dubey, a leader with a strong Purvanchal support base, his wife and sitting councillor Bimla Dubey, and Sanjeev Grover, a social worker who claims to have spent 18 years with the party. Monika Bhandula, who was hopeful of securing a ticket from ward 17 (Sectors 22 and 23), reserved for women, also resigned after being overlooked.

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Dubey, who joined the BJP in 2006, went on to win the 2016 election from ward 24 by a margin of 9,421 votes - the highest in that election, and became deputy mayor in 2017.

He said he would contest as an independent now.

He was seeking a ticket from Ward 7 (Vikas Nagar, Mauli Complex, Charan Singh Colony and Ambedkar Colony), which has a sizeable migrant population from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

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{{^usCountry}} “The party does not care about Purvanchali voters at all. We have worked hard for the organisation for so many years. We stood by the party when it was difficult, worked among people and strengthened its presence. But when the time came to recognise that contribution, we were pushed aside and people coming from other parties were being given importance,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The party does not care about Purvanchali voters at all. We have worked hard for the organisation for so many years. We stood by the party when it was difficult, worked among people and strengthened its presence. But when the time came to recognise that contribution, we were pushed aside and people coming from other parties were being given importance,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Not a single Purvanchali vote,” he claimed, “would go to the BJP”.

The BJP, meanwhile, has fielded Arvind Singh, a former mandal president and current vice-president of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya district unit, in place of Dubey. A BJP leader, however, claimed that Singh too has roots in the Purvanchal community and maintained that his candidature would not adversely affect the party’s electoral prospects.

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Another disgruntled party worker, Grover, in his letter to state president Jitendra Pal Malhotra, accused the local leadership of turning the party into a personal fiefdom. He alleged that factional interests had taken precedence over the concerns of ordinary workers.

The party is grappling with internal dissent despite having put in place an internal candidate-selection exercise, during which workers were asked to shortlist prospective candidates through a secret ballot.

Prince Bandula, a party worker, said, “A candidate’s popularity among party workers does not necessarily ensure public acceptance in a ward. An internal vote can indicate organisational support, but it cannot, by itself, establish whether a candidate has the ability to mobilise residents or command votes beyond the party cadre.”

The BJP is yet to announce candidates for 12 wards. The remaining names may be declared after it concludes seat-sharing talks with its alliance partner, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

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The Akalis have reportedly sought 10-12 wards this time. Those familiar with the negotiations indicated that the SAD may have to settle for fewer than the four seats it contested under the alliance in 2016, given that it has won only one seat in the past two elections.