The municipal corporation (MC) has proposed a ₹30-lakh budget for the 39th Chrysanthemum Show, tentatively scheduled for the second or third week of December. The matter will come up for discussion at the finance and contract committee meeting on Friday.

This time, the annual flower festival has been tentatively scheduled for the second or third week of December. (HT File)

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The Chrysanthemum Show is an annual feature, held at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, during which government, semi-government and private institutions and growers take part in flower-arrangement competitions. The proposed expenditure covers publicity and branding, cultural programmes, tentage and catering, electrical arrangements, prizes, mementoes and unforeseen expenses. The budget is subject to approval from the committee.

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Another proposal seeks ₹12 lakh to install a fountain, LED lights and a music system at a water body in the green belt in Indira Colony, Manimajra. This comes following directions from UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during a recent visit.

Other agendas to be discussed include a proposal to convert an unused Sehaj Safai Kendra in Sector 44 into a sanitation complaint booth at a cost of ₹32 lakh, laying paver-blocks on a road in Pocket 6 Sector 13, Manimajra, and the renovation of a public toilet in Badheri, Sector 41, at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed sanitation complaint booth is intended to improve grievance redressal related to sanitation. According to the agenda, the existing Sehaj Safai Kendra is no longer required for secondary municipal waste storage following the commissioning of material recovery facilities across the city. The corporation plans to dismantle the existing structure and develop the complaint booth, with the work expected to take three months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed sanitation complaint booth is intended to improve grievance redressal related to sanitation. According to the agenda, the existing Sehaj Safai Kendra is no longer required for secondary municipal waste storage following the commissioning of material recovery facilities across the city. The corporation plans to dismantle the existing structure and develop the complaint booth, with the work expected to take three months. {{/usCountry}}

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The renovation of the Badheri public toilet is proposed in view of seepage, dampness, damaged plaster, leaking roofs and deteriorating sanitary fittings. The work will include waterproofing, painting, plumbing repairs and replacement of damaged fixtures.

The ₹18-lakh Manimajra road project follows the dismissal of litigation concerning the site in December 2022. The agenda describes the existing road as being in poor condition. The proposed work includes excavation, sub-base preparation, laying 80-mm-thick paver blocks, installing kerbs and providing a fixing channel.

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