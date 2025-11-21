Chandigarh: Morcha ups the ante, announces bandh on Nov 26

In a fresh escalation, the Panjab University Bachao Morcha on Thursday announced a complete shutdown of the varsity on November 26 and further threatened to gherao the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices in Chandigarh and Punjab, if the senate election schedule is not announced by November 25. LAYING SIEGE: The Panjab University Bachao Morcha blocking the library road as part of its ongoing agitation on campus on Thursday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

This comes even as Panjab University (PU) has categorically told students that the varsity will be forced to explore legal options if the protest on campus continues or escalates in any way.

Representatives of major kisan unions, including BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), BKU Krantikari, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), BKU (Siddhupur), BKU (Dakaunda) and BKU (Krantikari), and some civil society groups participated in a meeting at the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) committee room on Thursday to discuss the Morcha’s next course of action. The meet, which started at 1 pm, lasted for nearly four hours.

NSUI presidential candidate and Morcha leader Parabhjot Gill said, “We have promised to lay low till November 25 but if the senate poll schedule is not announced by then, we will move ahead with the complete shutdown call of the campus, followed by a gherao of the BJP offices in Chandigarh and across Punjab between November 25 and 30.” Adding to the pressure, end-semester examinations are scheduled for November 26, thus creating further complications for the varsity authorities amid the shutdown call.

While senate elections are pending since October 2024, the protests on campus were fuelled by the Centre’s October 28 notification for restructuring of the PU governing bodies – the senate and the syndicate – a move that saw widespread political opposition from Punjab. What was a students’ protest until then gained more momentum as the civil society and farmers unions from Punjab joined them. The protests continue on campus even as the Centre’s notification has been withdrawn and the varsity has promised to announce the election schedule soon.

The agitation, which has been on for 20 days now, has evolved well beyond the senate notification issue. With farmer unions, political leaders and community groups joining daily, the protest has taken on a distinctly regional tone. Community-run langars have also multiplied, with contributions from groups across Punjab and Chandigarh, including Radhanalla (Kharar), Rani Majra, Dhanas, Sohana gurdwara, Parol, Kartarpur, and Ferozepur.

The university shutdown of November 10 had spelt chaos not only on campus but across the tricity. As borders were sealed by the Chandigarh police, tricity residents remained stranded for hours together while the campus saw complete lawlessness, with the protesters, mainly from Punjab, breaking open the varsity gates. Police have also registered a criminal case over the events that unfolded on November 10.

Doing our best to release poll schedule, also exploring legal options

PU authorities, meanwhile, maintain that they are doing everything possible to secure approval for the senate poll schedule from the Centre but they will be forced to explore legal options, if the protest continues or escalates. “We’ve been repeatedly asking them to keep the protests peaceful. From our end, we have done all that we can,” said registrar YP Verma, adding that he, along with secretary to the VC Krishan Kumar Saluja, are leaving for Delhi on Friday to seek updates from the Centre on the poll schedule. “If they go ahead with a bandh, we will have to plan our actions accordingly.”

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig echoed similar views, urging students to remain patient. “We are doing everything in our power to get the schedule approved at the earliest. Two of our officials will be travelling to Delhi for the same, on Friday,” she said. “It has only been a few days since the schedule was sent. During the last senate elections too, we sent the schedule on November 16 and received approval on December 18.”

Dinesh Kumar, faculty in-charge of campus security, said deliberations were on with the students. “If the protest involves outsiders again, we will be seeking help from the Chandigarh administration,” he said.

Students from Haryana, Himachal distance themselves from Bandh call

While students from outside Punjab, particularly Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, were visibly present during the November 10 bandh, their stance has shifted as the agitation has taken on a more Punjab-centric character.

Mohit Manderana, joint secretary, PUCSC who comes from Haryana, said he has distanced himself from the Morcha over what he called its “over-politicisation.” “I removed myself from the Morcha’s group because the original agenda was getting overshadowed. Haryanvi students will not support the November 26 bandh. The protest has gone beyond the demand we were initially fighting for –the announcement of the senate election schedule.”

Gaurav Sharma, leader of Himachal Students Party, said, “We want the senate elections just as much as everyone else, but the involvement of outside forces has diluted the cause.” He adding that the narrative preached in the protest- ‘PU belongs to Punjab’ has alienated students from other states,” he said. “We will not be supporting the call for November 26.”