With the countdown beginning for the municipal corporation (MC) elections slated December 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its political mobilisation in Chandigarh, setting an ambitious target of winning all 35 wards.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its political mobilisation in Chandigarh, setting an ambitious target of winning all 35 wards. (HT File) more less

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To this end, the party is bringing senior leaders from Delhi to oversee its campaign. On Sunday, the party’s national president Nitin Nabin will formally kick-start the campaign with a workers’ conference at Ramlila Ground, Sector 27.

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Ahead of Nabin’s visit, city unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, party in-charge Mahendra Pandey, election in-charge and BJP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay, and senior leader Sanjay Tandon addressed a press conference on Saturday.

“The party will register a historic victory on all seats in Chandigarh,” said Tandon.

The contest is crucial for it is being seen as a semi-final ahead of the Punjab assembly elections due in 2027. The performance of political parties in the city could offer an indication of their urban voter support, organisational strength and ability to mobilise cadres ahead of the Punjab electoral battle. Chandigarh is a Union Territory and has a separate electoral contest, but its political trends are likely to be closely watched by parties preparing for Punjab.

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{{^usCountry}} Ownership rights to be BJP’s key poll pitch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ownership rights to be BJP’s key poll pitch {{/usCountry}}

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Seeking to project the issue of ownership rights as a major achievement, Tandon said the BJP had consistently taken up the demand of Chandigarh residents living in houses allotted under rehabilitation schemes.

“Our party leaders and workers took up the matter with the Centre in Delhi and held sustained discussions with the administrator. As a result of these efforts, the way has now been cleared for granting ownership rights to nearly 13,000 families,” he said.

He added that the process would be extended in phases, with the next phase expected within six months to cover residents holding general power of attorney (GPA) documents.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership said its election manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, would be prepared through public participation rather than discussions confined to the party office.

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Malhotra said suggestions would be invited from resident welfare associations, market associations, social organisations and ordinary residents. The party intends to seek feedback on civic amenities, adoption of modern technology, digitisation and improvements in the functioning of the MC.

The party currently has the highest number of councillors in the House. While the party had won 20 of the 26 wards in the 2016 civic elections, AAP emerged as the single-largest party in the 2021 elections to the expanded 35-member House, winning 14 seats against the BJP’s 12 and Congress’s eight.

The BJP managed to retain the mayor’s post in four of the five annual mayoral elections during the current House’s tenure, with the exception being 2024, when AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar was declared elected following the Supreme Court’s intervention in the controversial mayoral election.

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