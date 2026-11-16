Chandigarh: Patient awareness key to better eye care, says Padma Shri awardee

The fifth edition of Chandigarh Eye Film Fest and Quest, 2026, was organised by City Eye Bank in collaboration with Dr Ashok Sharma’s Cornea Centre, under the aegis of the Chandigarh Ophthalmological Society, at Hotel Shivalik View on Sunday.

More than 100 eye surgeons from the region attended the conference. (HT File)

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Emphasising the importance of patient awareness and effective doctor-patient communication, Padma Shri awardee Prof Amod Gupta said patients must be educated about their medical conditions, treatment options and associated risks to ensure better eye care outcomes.

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More than 100 eye surgeons from the region attended the conference.

Prof Gupta stressed that doctors must listen to patients with empathy, communicate in a language they understand and involve them in treatment decisions.

The conference also featured discussions on advances in corneal transplantation, paediatric retinal detachment, glaucoma surgery, uveitis and orbital tumours. Dr Sharma highlighted innovations in corneal transplants, including femtosecond laser-assisted procedures, while Dr Rajan Sharma presented research on the use of insulin eye drops for healing corneal ulcers.