Chandigarh: PEC celebrates students’ tales of grit & glory

From sporting triumphs and entrepreneurial dreams to overcoming personal tragedies, Punjab Engineering College’s 56th convocation celebrated extraordinary graduates who defied all odds to earn their degrees.

Sourav living with a disability, refuses to let physical limitations dictate his choices. (HT Photo)

At 43, Tirupati has fulfilled a long-held dream by earning a PhD in Applied Sciences from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh. A research scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) since 2008, he pursued the doctorate with the aim of deepening his knowledge and contributing more effectively to his field.

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Despite having spent nearly two decades working with DRDO, Tirupati sees further academic learning as an opportunity to build on his experience and contribute better to scientific research.

His achievement stood out at PEC’s 56th convocation on Saturday, highlighting how the pursuit of knowledge can continue alongside a demanding professional career. For him, the degree was more than an academic qualification. With years of experience in scientific research, he wanted to return to academia to strengthen his expertise and improve his contribution to his area of specialisation.

At 21, Nanki has already represented India in inline hockey three times, including leading the national team as captain in 2024. Originally from Chandigarh, she was just 16 when she first got the opportunity to represent the country, marking the beginning of a sporting journey that continues to shape her ambitions.

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{{^usCountry}} A BTech student in computer science engineering at PEC, Nanki is balancing academics with her passion for the sport. Behind her journey is her mother, whom she describes as her mentor and biggest source of motivation. Beyond sporting achievements and academic goals, Nanki’s larger motivation is to give back to society. For her, representing India has been more than an achievement; it has been an opportunity to learn, grow and inspire others through her journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A BTech student in computer science engineering at PEC, Nanki is balancing academics with her passion for the sport. Behind her journey is her mother, whom she describes as her mentor and biggest source of motivation. Beyond sporting achievements and academic goals, Nanki’s larger motivation is to give back to society. For her, representing India has been more than an achievement; it has been an opportunity to learn, grow and inspire others through her journey. {{/usCountry}}

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At 24, Sourav is pursuing a BTech in aerospace engineering while exploring his ambitions beyond academics.

He is from Odisha, living with a disability, he refuses to let physical limitations dictate his choices. Instead, he sees himself as an engineer ready to build something meaningful and pursue a future defined by possibility. For Sourav, his journey so far has been about gaining experience, learning from every opportunity and understanding his potential. Along the way, the support of his family, friends and well-wishers has been a constant source of strength, helping him move forward through every challenge.

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Inspired by entrepreneur Elon Musk and his belief that important goals are worth pursuing even when the odds are difficult,.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Vishwajeet Rajawat earned a BTech degree in civil engineering from PEC despite facing a major personal tragedy during his studies.

In February 2025, while interning at PEC, Rajawat received the news that his parents had met with a road accident. His father died of a brain injury seven days after the accident, while his mother remained in the ICU for nearly two months. She also suffered lung complications and memory loss.

The tragedy brought the family’s business to a halt, leaving Rajawat to cope with the loss of his father and his mother’s prolonged recovery while continuing his studies.

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He said his family, friends and teachers stood by him during the difficult period, helping him overcome the challenges and fulfil his dream of completing his degree.