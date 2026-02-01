Chandigarh: PGI study shows ILE effective in treating Celphos poisoning cases

A study conducted by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has demonstrated the effectiveness of intravenous lipid emulsion (ILE), a fat based liquid medicine as a life saving therapy in critical poisoning cases. Celphos (aluminium phosphide) is a highly toxic pesticide, used for protecting stored grains is a deadliest form of poisoning in India. The availability of an effective, affordable, and evidence-based treatment is therefore of immense importance for these regions. (HT File)

Aluminum phosphide poisoning continues to be a serious public-health challenge, particularly in agricultural states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, which bear the maximum disease burden due to widespread use of this compound as a grain preservative. The availability of an effective, affordable, and evidence-based treatment is therefore of immense importance for these regions.

The study, conducted in the department of internal medicine, PGIMER, is the first clinical study to demonstrate the effectiveness of intravenous lipid emulsion as a novel life-saving therapy in this otherwise highly fatal condition. The findings of the study have been published in journal European Review of Medical and Pharmacological Sciences bringing global recognition to research addressing a major public-health problem affecting North India.

The randomised clinical study was led by Dr Mandip Singh Bhatia, associate professor of internal medicine, who served as the primary investigator of the project. Dr Saurabh Chandrabhan Sharda was the co-investigator, along with other authors from internal medicine department. The research was funded by the Medical Education and Research Cell (MERC), PGIMER.

Patients who received intravenous lipid emulsion in addition to standard medical treatment showed a marked reduction in mortality, along with faster correction of severe metabolic acidosis, improved hemodynamic stability, and better outcomes in critically ill patients, including those presenting with shock and cardiac complications. The findings clearly demonstrate that early administration of this therapy can significantly alter the clinical course of aluminum phosphide poisoning.

A major advantage of this novel treatment is its practicality. Intravenous lipid emulsion is inexpensive, widely available, and already stocked in most hospitals across India, including district hospitals and peripheral healthcare facilities. With its low cost and easy availability, this therapy has the potential to save lives even in rural and far-flung areas, where the burden of Celphos poisoning is highest and access to advanced critical care is often limited.