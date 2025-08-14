Chandigarh residents protest outside animal birth control centre

City residents staged a protest outside the Animal Birth Control Dog Centre in Raipur Kalan on Wednesday after a team from the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s medical officer of health (MOH) wing reportedly picked up around 12 stray dogs from Sector 7. A large number of people remained gathered outside the centre until late in the evening, accusing the authorities of unnecessarily targeting innocent animals. (HT Photo)

Dog lovers present at the spot opposed the action, alleging that the dogs were already sterilised and that there was no reason for the civic body to relocate them.

Though the dog-catching team explained that they were acting on the complaints received by the area residents, the protesting residents opposed when the MC employees failed to show any written orders. The protesters alleged that dogs are being picked up in similar response to the Supreme Court’s order of removing stray dogs from the streets of Delhi NCR.

After the dogs were taken away, the protestors followed the team to the Raipur Kalan Dog Centre. A large number of people remained gathered outside the centre until late in the evening, accusing the authorities of unnecessarily targeting innocent animals.

Veena Rajput, resident of Sector 7 said, “As many as four dogs were picked up from my lane, which even included puppies who required no sterilisation. They have never bitten anyone in the locality. The dog catching team behaved irresponsibly with the residents and picked up dogs in an inhuman way.”

Meenakshi Malik, who runs an NGO ‘Rab De Jeev’ that looks after injured stray animals, said, “Dogs were picked up without any written orders.” Dog feeders said that MC picked all vaccinated and sterilised dogs. Now, MC has said that they will release all the sterilised dogs on Thursday and will sterilise those who are yet to be sterilise.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court, in view of the increasing cases of dog bites and rabies, has ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be permanently kept in dog shelters. The court has also directed strict action against anyone obstructing this work.