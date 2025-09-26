Runway repairs to hit flight ops at Chandigarh airport from Oct 26 to Nov 7

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport will remain closed for civil flight operations from October 26 to November 7 due to scheduled runway repair work. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport operates two overseas flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi alongside 33 domestic services. (HT File)

Currently, the airport operates two overseas flights — to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — apart from 33 domestic services.

The Indian Air Force has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), announcing that the airfield will be shut from 1 am on October 26 to 11.59 pm on November 7.

The NOTAM states that the closure is due to polymer modified emulsion (PME) work planned on the runway. During this period, only rotary wing aircraft will be allowed to operate, subject to prior clearance.

Confirming the development, Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) CEO Ajay Kumar said, “NOTAM has been issued for closure of runway repair from October 26 to November 7. Fresh NOTAM will be issued for resumption of flight operations.”

Sources at the airport added that during this closure, installation of an advanced Korean-made CAT-ILS-I (Instrument Landing System) will also be carried out, which will improve flight operations in low visibility conditions.

This is not the first time the airport will witness a shutdown. Earlier this year, during regional tensions between India and Pakistan, the airport was closed for a few days after a similar NOTAM was issued.

Handling over 10,000 passengers daily, Chandigarh airport is a crucial gateway for the tricity region, connecting it with major domestic destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Indore, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Jammu and Leh, along with UAE in the Middle-East.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11, 2015.