Chandigarh saw 23% jump in rape cases in 2021: NCRB data

The city witnessed a 23% increase in rape cases in 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2021 has revealed.

In 2021, as many as 74 rape cases were registered in the city against 60 in 2020. However, they were lower than the 112 cases reported 2019, before the pandemic.

While 46 victims were minors, 28 were of age. Of the minor victims, 22 were aged between 12 and 16, 18 were aged between 16 and 18, five were aged between 6 and 12 and one victim was less than six years old. Among adults, 17 victims were aged between 18 to 30, and 11 were aged between 30 and 45.

As per NCRB data, in 91.9% cases, the victims knew the assailant. As many as 68 offenders were know to their victims – eight were family members, 47 raped women on pretext of marriage, while 13 were family friends, neighbours, and employees.

City’s crime rate for rape highest among UTs

At 13.3%, the city’s crime rate for rape (offence committed per lakh population) was the highest among Union Territories. As per the NCRB report, Chandigarh’s crime rate for rape was higher than that of the country (4.8%) and UTs (9.1%).

While Delhi reported the highest rape cases (1,250) among Union Territories, its crime rate for rape was 12.9%.

Low conviction rate

While the city saw a jump in crimes against women in 2021, reporting 343 cases against 301 in 2020, the conviction rate was just 23%.The accused were convicted only in 20 cases. The city had reported 515 crimes against women in 2019.

Child Line director, Col (retd) Ravi Bedi said, “More victims are coming forward to report cases thanks to increased awareness. The amendment in rape-related laws, and a sustained campaign to ensure the safety of women and children has brought a positive change in society as fewer victims fear social stigmatisation.”

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the majority of rapes in the city are committed on pretext of marriage. “Social issues are also at play in these cases as the majority of offenders are known to the victims. Parents should hold an open dialogue with their children so that they may speak up freely. In the city, all rape accused are behind bars.”

Decrease in crimes against senior citizens

The city also witnessed a dip in crimes against senior citizens, In 2021, the city saw 22 cases against 43 in 2020 and 50 in 2019. Three cases of murder, one case of causing grievous injuries hurt, one cases of outraging modesty, two of theft, one of tresspass, six of forgery, four of cheating and eight other offences were registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON