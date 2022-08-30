Chandigarh saw 23% jump in rape cases in 2021: NCRB data
The city witnessed a 23% increase in rape cases in 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2021 has revealed.
In 2021, as many as 74 rape cases were registered in the city against 60 in 2020. However, they were lower than the 112 cases reported 2019, before the pandemic.
While 46 victims were minors, 28 were of age. Of the minor victims, 22 were aged between 12 and 16, 18 were aged between 16 and 18, five were aged between 6 and 12 and one victim was less than six years old. Among adults, 17 victims were aged between 18 to 30, and 11 were aged between 30 and 45.
As per NCRB data, in 91.9% cases, the victims knew the assailant. As many as 68 offenders were know to their victims – eight were family members, 47 raped women on pretext of marriage, while 13 were family friends, neighbours, and employees.
City’s crime rate for rape highest among UTs
At 13.3%, the city’s crime rate for rape (offence committed per lakh population) was the highest among Union Territories. As per the NCRB report, Chandigarh’s crime rate for rape was higher than that of the country (4.8%) and UTs (9.1%).
While Delhi reported the highest rape cases (1,250) among Union Territories, its crime rate for rape was 12.9%.
Low conviction rate
While the city saw a jump in crimes against women in 2021, reporting 343 cases against 301 in 2020, the conviction rate was just 23%.The accused were convicted only in 20 cases. The city had reported 515 crimes against women in 2019.
Child Line director, Col (retd) Ravi Bedi said, “More victims are coming forward to report cases thanks to increased awareness. The amendment in rape-related laws, and a sustained campaign to ensure the safety of women and children has brought a positive change in society as fewer victims fear social stigmatisation.”
Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the majority of rapes in the city are committed on pretext of marriage. “Social issues are also at play in these cases as the majority of offenders are known to the victims. Parents should hold an open dialogue with their children so that they may speak up freely. In the city, all rape accused are behind bars.”
Decrease in crimes against senior citizens
The city also witnessed a dip in crimes against senior citizens, In 2021, the city saw 22 cases against 43 in 2020 and 50 in 2019. Three cases of murder, one case of causing grievous injuries hurt, one cases of outraging modesty, two of theft, one of tresspass, six of forgery, four of cheating and eight other offences were registered.
-
NCRB report 2021:Punjab reported second-highest spurious liquor deaths in country
With 127 fatalities, Punjab recorded the second-highest number of deaths, after Uttar Pradesh, due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau report on accidental deaths and suicides in India. The maximum such deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh (137), followed by Punjab (127); Madhya Pradesh (108) and Karnataka (104). In 2021, a total of 618 fatalities were attributed to extreme climatic conditions.
-
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
-
Chandigarh | SDO suspended for attacking executive engg inside MC office
A sub-divisional engineer (SDO) was on Monday suspended after allegedly attacking an executive engineer inside the municipal corporation's office in Sector 17. Both XEN Anurag Bishnoi, who alleged that Puri assaulted him in his office room on Monday afternoon and SDO Anuj Puri later approached the police with their respective complaints, which are being verified. Speaking about the incident, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Beating a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended. A charge sheet shall be issued tomorrow. It is under preparation.”
-
Services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh terminated amid corruption charges
The managing committee has terminated the services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh in view of the corruption charges being faced by him and the controversies courted by him during his tenure. Giani Ranjit Singh's tenure has also remained controversial. Decision of his termination was taken on Sunday. Hours after his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. The BJP leader disclosed this information on his Facebook handle.
-
Chandigarh | Assistant professor, friend awarded 20-year RI for raping minor
The district court sentenced a Kurukshetra University assistant professor and his friend to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenager, who was preparing for the pre-medical entrance examination at a coaching centre in Sector 36 on Monday. Those convicted are Gaurav Kamboj, 29, of Karnal, who worked as an assistant professor at Kurukshetra University, and Sai Kayan, alias Aarman, 21, of Sector 19, Chandigarh, who was pursuing a bachelor of arts degree.
