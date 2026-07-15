Chandigarh Sector 7 club brawl: Two days on, four arrested from Karnal

Two days after a 24-year-old resident of Ferozepur was assaulted by a group outside a club in Sector 7, the operations cell has arrested four out of the five accused in the case. The complainant said that the accused also brandished a pistol while claiming that he is the son of a judge and the police are yet to verify the claim. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Aniket Gupta, the main accused, Jagdeep Singh Kang, Baldeep Singh Sarao and Terminder.

According to the police, a team was sent to Karnal to arrest the accused, who had fled soon after the incident. Another accused continues to be on the run and police say they are still in the process of recovering the weapon brandished during the altercation.

The incident had taken place around 2am on Sunday when the five accused had attacked the complainant, who had gone to KOMO House Club in Sector 7 with one of his friends. The altercation broke out after Gupta allegedly got offended at the complainant’s friend “staring” at him. When the complainant tried to intervene and pacify the accused, he got further infuriated and threatened to kill him.

The complainant said that the accused also brandished a pistol while claiming that he is the son of a judge. Police are yet to verify this claim.