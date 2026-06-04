Chandigarh shifts ration subsidies to mobile app; 30k beneficiaries yet to complete process

The Chandigarh administration has asked ration card holders to complete a mandatory mobile application process to continue receiving ration subsidy, warning that beneficiaries who fail to do so may see their subsidy discontinued. To facilitate the transition, special camps are being organised daily from June 3 between 8 am and 5 pm across multiple locations in the city. (HT File)

Under the new system, the government of India will route ration subsidies through a mobile application instead of directly crediting the amount into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

To facilitate the transition, special camps are being organised daily from June 3 between 8 am and 5 pm across multiple locations in the city, including Vikas Nagar (Mauli Jagran), Maloya, Sector 25, Burail, Kajheri, Hallo Majra, Khudda Alisher, Sectors 32, 40, 41, 42, 56 and Mani Majra.

Officials said over 25,000 beneficiaries have already submitted their details, while more than 22,000 have downloaded the application. However, nearly 30,000 ration card holders are yet to complete the process, with the highest numbers reported from Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Mani Majra, Sector 25, Burail, Sectors 55 and 56, Hallo Majra and Palsora.

Beneficiaries who have submitted their details but have not downloaded the application have been asked to visit the camps with their Aadhaar card and Aadhaar-linked mobile phone to complete the process. Those who have not submitted their details at all have also been urged to do so at the earliest.

Officials said downloading and activating the application is now mandatory for receiving the subsidy.

Beneficiaries who have already submitted their details can also download the PNB Digital Rupee application from app stores and complete the registration process from home.

For assistance, the administration has issued a toll-free helpline number: 1800-180-2068.