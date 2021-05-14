Chandigarh tricity sees decline in Covid cases for second straight day

The tricity on Thursday registered a decline in Covid-19 infections for the second day in a row with 2,042 new cases.

On Wednesday, with 2,082 cases, the tricity’s daily tally had dropped below 2,200 after four days – during which it had also recorded its highest single-day surge with 2,612 cases on May 10.

While Chandigarh and Panchkula contributed to Thursday’s decline with 760 and 291 cases, respectively, Mohali’s cases rose to 991 from Wednesday’s 713. Chandigarh and Panchkula had logged 776 and 593 cases, respectively, the day before.

The daily deaths, too, dropped from Wednesday’s 29 to 23, but remained above 20 for the seventh straight day.

Chandigarh reported the highest deaths at 10, followed by eight in Mohali and five in Panchkula. On Wednesday, Chandigarh had equalled its all-time high of 14 on May 5 and Panchkula had set a new record with eight deaths.

Mohali’s case and death tallies have climbed to 58,863 and 730, respectively, both highest in the tricity.

The active cases, at 12,203, are also on the top, while the recovery rate at 80% with 45,930 recoveries is the lowest.

Chandigarh’s total has reached 53,393 cases and 609 deaths. As many as 8,441 patients are still recuperating at hospitals or in home isolation. With 837 patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries has reached 44,343 (81%).

At 88%, Panchkula has the highest recovery rate in the tricity after 23,593 recoveries, and is also ahead of the national average of 83.3%. At 15%, its positivity rate – proportion of samples testing positive – is the lowest in the tricity, while the figure is hovering over 20% in Chandigarh and Mohali.

Panchkula’s cumulative cases stand at 26,653, of which 2,788 are still active. The latest fatalities took the toll to 272. The youngest among them was a 34-year old man from Raipur Rani. The other deceased included two women, aged 42 and 67, from Vasudevpura and Sector 19, and a 75-year-old man from Sector 9 and a 41-year old man from Kalka.