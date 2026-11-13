Chandigarh University student dies after car hits bike in Panchkula

A 24-year-old Chandigarh University student died after a car hit his motorcycle near HAFED Chowk in Sector 5, Panchkula, around 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sheoran had gone to pick up a friend who had arrived from Dehradun. (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Ankit Sheoran, hailed from Hisar and was residing in Kharar. He was a first-year MSc student.

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According to the police, Sheoran had gone to pick up a friend who had arrived from Dehradun. He was waiting near the junction when a Chandigarh-registered car hit his motorcycle head-on. The car driver fled the spot after the mishap, leaving the damaged vehicle behind. Police have seized the car.

Sheoran was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Although he was wearing a helmet, he sustained critical injuries in the collision. His friend was informed about the accident by a passerby using the mobile phone found with the deceased. He subsequently reached the spot in an auto-rickshaw.

The body was handed over to the family on Thursday after a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Sector 5 police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police teams have been dispatched to trace and arrest the car driver.

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