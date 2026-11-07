Chandigarh: Vehicle sales accelerate on Dhanteras; SUVs, EVs drive four-wheeler demand

Vehicle sales have picked up during Dhanteras this year, with automobile dealers reporting better business than last year and estimating around 1,200 car deliveries and 2,500 two-wheeler deliveries in Chandigarh during the festive period.

Women purchasing gold during Dhanteras at Sector 34 in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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The four-wheeler industry has performed particularly well over the last few days, with SUVs and electric vehicles emerging as the preferred choices among buyers. Across the Tricity, the four-wheeler market is expected to cross 5,000 deliveries, according to dealers.

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Ranjeev Dahuja, president of the Chandigarh Automobile Dealers Association, said the market remained stable and sales were better than last year.

“The market is doing good. Numbers are going up and dealers are getting good deals,” said Dahuja, who owns a Tata dealership in Chandigarh.

While the four-wheeler segment has continued to grow, dealers said the market was becoming increasingly SUV-oriented. Electric vehicles have also recorded increased demand during the festive period.

Nitin Mehan, owner of Autopace Network, a Maruti Suzuki dealer, and vice-president of the Federation of Chandigarh Automobile Dealers, said business improved considerably over the last two-three days.

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{{^usCountry}} “Numbers have been going up for the last two-three days and it has been a good period for us. This Dhanteras is in favour of the automobile business,” Mehan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Numbers have been going up for the last two-three days and it has been a good period for us. This Dhanteras is in favour of the automobile business,” Mehan said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The market is becoming more SUV-oriented and EVs are also growing. Around 300 electric vehicles have already been delivered in the monthly market and the response to electric vehicles has been good,” he added.

While the four-wheeler segment remained strong, the two-wheeler market had been relatively slow during Navratri before witnessing a recovery around Dhanteras. Dealers said demand for two-wheelers returned during the Dhanteras period, with deliveries picking up compared to the previous festive weeks.

In the jewellery market, sales were also reported to be better than last year, with silver emerging as the preferred choice among a section of customers.

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Vinod Talwar, president of the Chandigarh Jewellers Association, said sales remained satisfactory compared to the previous year.

“Sales are okay and better than last year. We are seeing more customers for silver this time and hope for good sales during the festive period,” Talwar said.

The rate of 22-carat gold stood at around ₹1.3 lakh per 10 grams, while silver was priced at around ₹1.9 lakh per kg.

Talwar said customers were buying gold jewellery, while silver was witnessing stronger demand this festive season. Customers were also exploring lighter and lower-carat jewellery options, including 18-carat pieces.

With festive buying continuing in the run-up to Diwali, dealers across the automobile and jewellery sectors expect the weekend to close on a better note than last year.

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Sale at a glance, 2026

Automobiles

1,200: Expected car deliveries in Chandigarh

2,500: Expected two-wheelers deliveries in Chandigarh

5,000: Expected four-wheeler deliveries across the Tricity

300: EVs delivered in the monthly market

Automobile sales in 2025

Total registrations: 517

Two wheelers: 321

Light motor vehicles: 149

EC vehicles: 17

Jewellery rate this time

22-carat gold: Around ₹1.3 lakh per 10 grams

Silver: Around ₹1.9 lakh per kg