Chandigarh villages to finally get official land records for Lal Dora properties

For thousands of residents living in Chandigarh’s villages, the absence of formal revenue records for their houses and plots has long complicated ownership claims, inheritance disputes and property transactions. This may soon become a thing of the past as the UT administration on Wednesday issued five notifications to implement the Punjab Abadi Deh (Records of Rights) Act, 2021, putting in place a mechanism for preparing and maintaining records of rights for properties in Abadi Deh areas, commonly known as Lal Dora.

The designated officials will oversee the preparation of records of rights and address related matters under the Act. (HT File)

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Lal Dora areas refer to traditional village habitation zones – marked with a red line in revenue maps during the British-era – to separate residential areas from agricultural fields.

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Under the new arrangement, the revenue secretary-cum-commissioner has been appointed as the commissioner, Chandigarh division, replacing the arrangement under a 1977 notification, which has also been cancelled.

At the district level, the district collector has been designated as the chief recording and resolution officer. All sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) in the UT will function as recording and resolution officers for their respective jurisdictions, while the tehsildar (revenue) has been appointed as the assistant recording and resolution officer.

The designated officials will oversee the preparation of records of rights and address related matters under the Act.

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Until now, residents in these areas have often had to rely on possession-related documents, family records and other evidence to establish their claims over properties. The absence of comprehensive official records had made disputes over ownership, inheritance and possession difficult to resolve, besides creating hurdles in dealing with financial institutions.

With the latest notifications, residents can expect greater clarity on property claims, help address disputes within families and among neighbours, and make property-related transactions less cumbersome. It could also improve access to institutional credit, subject to banks’ lending requirements.