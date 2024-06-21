 Chandigarh weather: Day temperature drops below 40°C for first time in over 10 days - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh weather: Day temperature drops below 40°C for first time in over 10 days

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 21, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The city recorded 1.6 mm rain on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, while the day temperatures dipped to 36.8°C on Thursday, from 43.1°C the day before.

Overnight showers cooled down the city as day temperatures dropped below 40°C and brought respite from the heatwave conditions on Thursday, a first since June 8.

A girl enjoys the cloudy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
However, from Friday, the day temperatures are expected to start rising again and expected to reach 44°C by next week, Met officials said.

At 36.8°C, the maximum temperature was 0.7 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also fell from 31°C on Wednesday to 24.5°C on Thursday, 3.1 degrees below normal. This is the lowest it has gone since June 6 when it was at 22.2°C. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 41°C and 42°C while the minimum will remain between 26°C and 28°C.

