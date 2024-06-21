Chandigarh weather: Day temperature drops below 40°C for first time in over 10 days

Overnight showers cooled down the city as day temperatures dropped below 40°C and brought respite from the heatwave conditions on Thursday, a first since June 8. A girl enjoys the cloudy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The city recorded 1.6 mm rain on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, while the day temperatures dipped to 36.8°C on Thursday, from 43.1°C the day before.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

However, from Friday, the day temperatures are expected to start rising again and expected to reach 44°C by next week, Met officials said.

At 36.8°C, the maximum temperature was 0.7 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also fell from 31°C on Wednesday to 24.5°C on Thursday, 3.1 degrees below normal. This is the lowest it has gone since June 6 when it was at 22.2°C. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 41°C and 42°C while the minimum will remain between 26°C and 28°C.