Chandigarh: Western command honours war heroes on 79th Raising Day at Chandimandir

The Western Command of the Indian Army celebrated its 79th Raising Day on Monday at Chandimandir in the backdrop of 60 years of victory achieved in the Indo Pak War of 1965. Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa paying homage to the fallen heroes at the Veer Smriti War Memorial in Chandimandir. (HT Photo)

On the proud occasion, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C Western Command, complimented all ranks of Western Command for their selfless services and their excellent performance which was demonstrated ably during Operation Sindoor and the recent flood relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. He exhorted all ranks to continue to uphold the finest traditions of valour and remain steadfast in service to the nation.

To commemorate the occasion, Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, chief of staff, Headquarters Western, paid homage to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath on behalf of GOC-in-C, Western Command at the Veer Smriti War Memorial. The solemn ceremony was a tribute to the supreme sacrifice of soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation. Their courage and selfless acts continue to inspire generations and stand as a testament to the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty.

Western Command was raised on September 15, 1947, amidst the upheaval of partition. Initially, established as Delhi and East Punjab Command, it was responsible for the defence of Delhi and Punjab regions. Owing to the uncertain security situation, the HQ functioned from a mobile train now preserved at the Chandimandir Museum.

On January 20, 1948, it was renamed as Western Command and took charge of operations in J&K. Before the raising of Northern Command, Western Command bore the responsibility for the defence of the entire northern frontier, including J&K and Himachal Pradesh. Since then, it has stood firm in repelling aggression and delivering decisive victories for the nation.

True to its title as the ‘Guardian of the Heartland of India’, the command proudly carries its motto, ‘Ever Westwards’. In its glorious journey, Western Command’s warriors have displayed unmatched valour, earning 11 Param Vir Chakras, one Ashok Chakra and 143 Maha Vir Chakras, among numerous other gallantry awards.

The command continues to look towards the future with a focus on modernisation, technology adoption, realistic training, and integrated operations. Its emphasis remains on ensuring operational readiness to face evolving threats and maintaining supremacy along the Western Front.