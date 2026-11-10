Chandigarh: Woman found dead at in-laws’ house in Pinjore, husband booked

A 28-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Kharkua village in Pinjore, on Diwali night. Her husband has been booked under Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for dowry death following a complaint by her family.

According to the family, they received a phone call on Diwali night informing them that the victim had died by suicide. (HT File)

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The deceased, a resident of Sector 28, had married the accused, a resident of Pinjore, in 2022. The couple had two children–a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

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According to the family, they received a phone call on Diwali night informing them that the victim had died by suicide. When they reached her matrimonial home, they found her body lying on the floor, while her stole was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Her mother alleged that the victim was being harassed and tortured by her husband over dowry. She further suspected foul play, claiming that her daughter had been murdered and that the incident had been staged to look like a suicide.

The family told the police that the victim had entered into a love marriage. Following their complaint, the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death from different angles.

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{{^usCountry}} Confirming the registration of the case, the station house officer (SHO) of Pinjore police station said a case under Section 80 (dowry death) of the BNS had been registered against the deceased’s husband. The investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confirming the registration of the case, the station house officer (SHO) of Pinjore police station said a case under Section 80 (dowry death) of the BNS had been registered against the deceased’s husband. The investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination on Monday.

Retd army major found dead at flat in P’kula

A 33-year-old retired army major was found dead at her rented flat in DLF Valley, Panchkula, on Monday morning. The woman was the wife of a serving lieutenant colonel posted at Chandimandir Cantonment.

The Amravati police post received information about the incident around 7.30 am, following which a team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. No suicide note was recovered from the flat, and the reason behind the suspected suicide remains unknown.

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According to the police, the couple had been living in a rented flat in DLF Valley for the past two years. The lieutenant colonel hails from Janakpuri in Delhi, while his wife belonged to Rohtak in Haryana. They have a five-year-old son.

According to the preliminary information, the family had returned to their Panchkula residence from Delhi on Sunday night after celebrating Diwali. After reaching home, the couple went to sleep with their child. However, after her husband fell asleep, the woman reportedly went into another room and allegedly hanged herself, police said.

The incident came to light on Monday morning, following which her family in Rohtak was informed.

Amravati police post in-charge SI Pritam Singh confirmed that the woman had died by suicide. He said the exact reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. He added that the deceased’s family had declined to initiate any police action.

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