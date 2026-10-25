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Chandigarh: 1,400 students showcase mental arithmetic skills at state-level abacus contest

A highlight of the competition was the advanced-level challenge, where participants were required to solve 260 arithmetic sums in just 11 minutes

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 20:36:27 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Around 1,400 students from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and the Chandigarh Tricity participated in the 14th Punjab SIP Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Competition on Sunday, putting their mental calculation skills, speed, accuracy and concentration to the test.

Participants during the contest held in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Participants during the contest held in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A highlight of the competition was the advanced-level challenge, where participants were required to solve 260 arithmetic sums in just 11 minutes. The exercise tested not only their speed and accuracy but also their concentration and ability to perform under pressure.

The competition brought together students from across the region and provided them an opportunity to assess their abilities in a large competitive environment. The event also saw 140 students graduate after successfully completing their respective levels of the SIP Abacus programme.

The competition was conducted in two rounds. The event was attended by Sham Lal Bansal, mayor, municipal corporation, Panchkula; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS, secretary, tourism and culture, Chandigarh administration, and managing director, CITCO; and Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS, special secretary, power, government of Punjab, who interacted with the participants and encouraged them.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: 1,400 students showcase mental arithmetic skills at state-level abacus contest
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