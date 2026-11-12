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Chandigarh: 2 caught for stealing heritage manhole covers in Sector 45

The city has over 2,000 original cast-iron covers, designed by Corbusier, and most of these installed in the heritage sectors (Sectors 1 to 30). Their value came to light in November 2010, when a Paris-based auction house, Artcurial, sold one such cover for ₹10 lakh

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 07:49:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Days after four manhole covers – now confirmed to be heritage items designed by Chandigarh’s master planner Le Corbusier – went missing from Sector 45-C, police arrested two men and recovered the stolen items from their possession.

The accused in the fresh case have been identified as Raja Ram, 24, a resident of Phase 2, Mohali, and Mukesh, 32, of Attawa village in Sector 42, Chandigarh. They were arrested on Tuesday. (HT File)
The accused in the fresh case have been identified as Raja Ram, 24, a resident of Phase 2, Mohali, and Mukesh, 32, of Attawa village in Sector 42, Chandigarh. They were arrested on Tuesday. (HT File)

The city has over 2,000 original cast-iron covers, designed by Corbusier, and most of these installed in the heritage sectors (Sectors 1 to 30). Their value came to light in November 2010, when a Paris-based auction house, Artcurial, sold one such cover for 10 lakh. Subsequently, several covers began going missing from the city.

The accused in the fresh case have been identified as Raja Ram, 24, a resident of Phase 2, Mohali, and Mukesh, 32, of Attawa village in Sector 42, Chandigarh. They were arrested on Tuesday.

The case was registered on November 7 following a complaint by Davinder Singh, president of the block welfare association, Sector 45-C. He reported that four sewerage manhole covers had gone missing from outside houses numbered 2018, 2029, 2262 and 2219 in the sector.

 
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