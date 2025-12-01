Chandigarh: 44-year-old brain-dead Haryana man saves five lives

A 44-year-old man from Haryana, who was declared brain dead at PGIMER following a severe head injury, became a hero in death after his family consented to donate his organs — saving three critically ill patients and restoring vision to two others. The patient’s wife agreed to organ donation, honouring his lifelong belief in helping others. (HT File Photo)

The patient was admitted to PGIMER on November 23 after a fall that resulted in irreversible brain trauma.

Despite intensive medical efforts, he was declared brain dead on November 27 in accordance with Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOA) protocols. In an extraordinary gesture, the patient’s wife agreed to organ donation, honouring his lifelong belief in helping others.

“My husband always believed in helping people. Even though he is no longer with us, I wanted his goodness to continue. Knowing that he has saved lives gives me strength to move forward,” she said.

PILBS conducts first cadaver liver transplant

Following the declaration of brain death, PGIMER immediately activated its Organ Retrieval and Allocation System under the National Organ Transplant Programme. The liver was allocated to the Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (PILBS), where a matching recipient in urgent need was found. This facilitated PILBS’s landmark first cadaver liver transplant.

Simultaneously, two kidneys were transplanted at PGIMER, saving the lives of two end-stage renal failure patients. The corneas from the donor restored sight to two visually impaired individuals, extending the donor’s legacy of hope to a total of five recipients.

Expressing gratitude to the family, Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, said, “The donor family’s noble gesture stands as an extraordinary message of humanity. Their willingness to rise above their grief has saved multiple lives and strengthened the organ donation movement in our region. Supporting PILBS in achieving their first cadaver liver transplant is a proud moment for PGIMER and a major milestone for Punjab’s healthcare landscape.”

Also expressing gratitude, Dr Virendra Singh, director, PILBS, said,, “We are deeply thankful to PGIMER for their mentorship, guidance and facilitation in enabling our first cadaver liver transplant.”