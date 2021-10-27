Chandigarh: Onion gets 30% dearer in a month

Amid rising fuel prices and unexpected rains in the region, vegetables are getting dearer in Chandigarh.

Onion prices, which had remained on the lower side earlier this year, have gone up by 30% this month. Priced at ₹35 per kilogram on October 1, the staple veggie was available for ₹45 at an apni mandi on Tuesday.

Onions prices vary according to its variety. At the wholesale market in Sector 26, the retail price of Indore’s white onion ranges from ₹40 to ₹50 per kg. In comparison, the red Rajasthani produce is available for ₹30-40 per kg.

However, according to the mandi officials, the wholesale rate is starting to go down even as retail rates remain high. While earlier the wholesale rate had reached up to ₹38 per kg, it is now around ₹32 per kg.

“Earlier, there was a problem with supply. With the government intervening and adding to the supply from its own reserves, onion prices are expected to drop in the coming days,” said a mandi official.

Tomato prices also continue to remain high, though there has been a dip from the peak of ₹80 per kg seen earlier this month. Now, the rate is down to ₹60, but it is still 33% dearer than ₹45 at the beginning of the month.

“The main reason for the hike in tomato prices is the rising cost of fuel, which adds to the transportation cost. The recent rains have also damaged some of the local crop,” said Punjab Mandi Board superviser Satbir Singh.

Singh said vegetables such as cauliflower and bottle gourd, which are abundant around this time of the year, have also been affected by the rains, leading to a rise in their prices. “However, prices are likely to come down in the next few days as the supply starts to improve,” he said.