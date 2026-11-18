Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over targeted killings of Punjab Police personnel, claiming that it was an indicator of deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Channi also blamed the AAP government for the agrarian crisis and its “inability to address the issues” faced by agricultural stakeholders. (HT File)

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Former chief minister Channi, who was at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo during his Jawani Sambhal Yatra, accused the chief minister Bhagwant Mann of failing to check the activities of organised criminals.

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“A head constable was shot dead in Gurdaspur district on Monday and the CM is trying to dilute the crime. This is a serious issue as murders and extortion have become a daily affair across Punjab,” he said.

During his visit to the Sardulgarh and Mana segments in Mansa district later on Tuesday, Channi charged Mann with surrendering his political power to the AAP high command.

“In the last elections, Punjab electors voted for Mann and not in support of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. But after forming the government, Mann let the central AAP leadership take control of the Punjab government,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Channi also blamed the AAP government for the agrarian crisis and its “inability to address the issues” faced by agricultural stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Channi also blamed the AAP government for the agrarian crisis and its “inability to address the issues” faced by agricultural stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

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Suspends yatra for a day after supporter’s death

Channi on Tuesday suspended his ‘Jawani Sambhal’ cycle yatra to Mansa assembly segment after a participant accompanying the march died of a heart attack at Takht Damdama Sahib.

The deceased has been identified as Surjeet Singh, 65, a resident of Kotla Nihang village in the Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency.