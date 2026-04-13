Channi seeks ticket for widow of Congress leader Khushbaz Jattana

Jalandhar member of Parliament Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday demanded that the widow of late Congress leader Khushbaz Singh Jattana be declared the party candidate from the Talwandi Sabo seat in the 2027 assembly elections. Various political leaders paid tributes to Congress leader Khushbaz Jattana at his memorial meet in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, on Sunday. (HT)

Paying tributes to the late leader, who was killed in a road mishap on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Sonepat’s Kundli area on April 2, Channi said the Congress had a tradition of acknowledging its leaders’ political legacy.

“Jattana was a popular leader in the segment. I appeal to Congress supporters in Talwandi Sabo to convince Jattana’s wife to carry forward her husband’s legacy after his tragic loss. I am confident that the party leadership will respect the popular sentiment,” said the former chief minister.

Leaders from various parties, including state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and former state finance minister Manpreet Badal from the BJP, paid tributes to Jattana.