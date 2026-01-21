Channi’s remarks on Dalit neglect: Congress high command steps in, Venugopal speaks to party leaders

With fissures widening within the Punjab Congress over former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remarks that “Dalit representation in the party is inadequate”, the Congress high command has stepped in, reaching out to state leaders to address the infighting ahead of a key meeting in Delhi. On Tuesday, Channi clarified that he did not speak against any caste or community, describing himself as a victim of malicious online propaganda. (HT File)

Ahead of the January 23 meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members from Punjab with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has begun contacting party leaders over phone to gauge the situation and gather feedback.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online showing Channi speaking about the need for increased Dalit representation during a meeting of the party’s Scheduled Caste wing on Saturday. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

From Punjab, leaders expected to meet the AICC president include state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former minister Vijay Inder Singla and senior leader Ambika Soni.

Warring also sought to downplay the issue, noting that Channi had been made chief minister after the removal of a general-category CM. “Without going into casteism, Channi was specially picked to be the CM in 2021, and earlier made CLP leader after the removal of Sunil Jakhar,” Warring said.

He denied any factionalism in the state Congress, saying minor differences are natural in any organisation. “Where have our leaders worked against each other or against the party?” he asked. Warring also emphasised that the Congress does not practise caste or communal politics like the BJP.

On the issue of SC representation, Warring said that while 34 assembly seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes, deserving candidates beyond the quota can be accommodated. “If there are 50 deserving SC candidates, they will all get tickets, irrespective of the reserved number,” he said.

Warring outlined that the January 23 CWC meeting will focus on strategies to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in the 2027 assembly polls, countering the polarising politics of the BJP and holding Shiromani Akali Dal accountable for sacrilege cases.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa expressed concern over the escalating rift, calling it “unfortunate” and “detrimental” to the party’s prospects. Bajwa warned that internal squabbles and attempts to tarnish colleagues’ images could affect the party’s performance in upcoming elections.

He stressed that Channi’s remarks in a private meeting were being “unnecessarily exaggerated” and highlighted Channi’s broad acceptance across communities. “Channi is a widely respected leader of a significant section of society. The party must leverage his influence rather than undermine it,” Bajwa said.