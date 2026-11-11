Checking of EVMs, VVPATs across Punjab from tomorrow

In view of the forthcoming Punjab assembly elections, the first-level checking (FLC) of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will commence across the state from Thursday.

According to Punjab chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra, live webcasting of the entire first-level checking process will be conducted at all 23 locations.

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Punjab chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra said the FLC of EVMs and VVPATs was an essential process prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that only fully functional and election-ready machines are used during the elections. She said as per the ECI guidelines, the check of EVMs and VVPAT machines is conducted under the supervision of the district election officer by authorised engineers of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

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“Only those EVMs and VVPATs which successfully pass the FLC will be used in Vidhan Sabha elections,” she informed in a press statement. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth, transparent and systematic conduct of the FLC process.

Live webcasting of the entire FLC process will be conducted at all 23 locations, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mitra urged all recognised political parties to authorise their representatives to witness the FLC process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mitra urged all recognised political parties to authorise their representatives to witness the FLC process. {{/usCountry}}

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