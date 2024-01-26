 Chief electoral office introduces 7 voter information apps for residents in Haryana - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 26, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday participated in state-level programme organised to celebrate the 14th National Voters’ Day at Kurukshetra.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT Photo)
Speaking on this occasion, Kaushal stressed the importance of ensuring that every eligible person, especially women, is enrolled in the voter list. He urged citizens to cooperate with the Election Commission for the fair and free conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the chief secretary highlighted the state election office’s establishment of seven platforms to disseminate information to voters, allowing them to access crucial details from the comfort of their homes. These platforms include voter helpline, micro ECI, queue management, C vigil, voter turnout, know your candidate, and election seizure management system.

The total number of registered voters in Haryana stands at 1.97 crore, comprising 1.05 crore male and 92.50 lakh female voters.

On this occasion, the Haryana chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal said that during the revision of the voter list, a total of 5,25,615 people have been registered as voters, including 1,41,290 new voters.

