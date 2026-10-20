China closes 3 Tibetan schools in Golog, claims government-in-exile

The Dharamshala-based Tibetan government-in-exile, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), on Monday claimed that Chinese authorities had closed at least three privately run Tibetan schools in Golog (Chinese: Guoluo) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture over a period of a few weeks, according to information relayed through reliable sources in the region.

The government-in-exile said that the closures have deprived hundreds of Tibetan children of the Tibetan-medium education their own communities had established for them, deepening fears that one of the last independent channels for teaching Tibetan language and culture was being systematically dismantled.

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The government-in-exile said that the closures have deprived hundreds of Tibetan children of the Tibetan-medium education their own communities had established for them, deepening fears that one of the last independent channels for teaching Tibetan language and culture was being systematically dismantled.

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“The sources said the government is closing private schools across Tibetan areas to accelerate national assimilation, moving Tibetan children into state-run institutions where they can more easily be subjected to political “re-education.” Heavy surveillance of phone and internet communications makes information from the region extremely difficult to obtain,” the CTA report published on its website said.

The CTA said the closures constituted a serious violation of the Tibetan people’s rights to education, language and cultural identity. “By shutting community-built schools and pushing their pupils into Mandarin-medium state boarding schools, Beijing is expanding a system that UN human rights experts warned in 2023 already affected around one million Tibetan children, and which they described as a policy of “forced assimilation,” it said.

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