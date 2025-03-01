Chitkara University awards honorary PhD to Thumbay Moideen

Chitkara University conferred an honorary PhD degree upon Thumbay Moideen, the founder president of Thumbay Group, at a special convocation ceremony held on Thursday. Honorary doctorate being awarded to Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, at a special convocation ceremony held at Chitkara University on Thursday. (HT)

The award recognises his outstanding contributions to healthcare, education and entrepreneurship, as well as his significant role in driving social change and innovation.

The degree was presented by varsity chancellor Ashok K Chitkara and pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara in a ceremony that saw notable leaders from various sectors in attendance. The event celebrated Moideen’s leadership, vision and philanthropic efforts that have significantly impacted the healthcare industry and beyond.

In his acceptance speech, Moideen expressed deep gratitude for the honour, saying, “Receiving this honorary degree from Chitkara University is truly humbling. This recognition is not just for me, but for my dedicated team and everyone who has been part of our journey to bring about positive change. I dedicate this award to those who continue to work towards a better future through innovation, education and healthcare.”

This event highlighted the growing partnership between Chitkara University and global leaders who are committed to driving change, innovation and positive impact in their respective industries.