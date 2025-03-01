Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chitkara University awards honorary PhD to Thumbay Moideen

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The award recognises his outstanding contributions to healthcare, education and entrepreneurship, as well as his significant role in driving social change and innovation

Chitkara University conferred an honorary PhD degree upon Thumbay Moideen, the founder president of Thumbay Group, at a special convocation ceremony held on Thursday.

Honorary doctorate being awarded to Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, at a special convocation ceremony held at Chitkara University on Thursday. (HT)
Honorary doctorate being awarded to Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, at a special convocation ceremony held at Chitkara University on Thursday. (HT)

The award recognises his outstanding contributions to healthcare, education and entrepreneurship, as well as his significant role in driving social change and innovation.

The degree was presented by varsity chancellor Ashok K Chitkara and pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara in a ceremony that saw notable leaders from various sectors in attendance. The event celebrated Moideen’s leadership, vision and philanthropic efforts that have significantly impacted the healthcare industry and beyond.

In his acceptance speech, Moideen expressed deep gratitude for the honour, saying, “Receiving this honorary degree from Chitkara University is truly humbling. This recognition is not just for me, but for my dedicated team and everyone who has been part of our journey to bring about positive change. I dedicate this award to those who continue to work towards a better future through innovation, education and healthcare.”

This event highlighted the growing partnership between Chitkara University and global leaders who are committed to driving change, innovation and positive impact in their respective industries.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On