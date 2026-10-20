Chopper service linking Sanjauli, Rampur and Reckong Peo to start on Oct 21

Helicopter services between Sanjauli and Rampur, with onward connectivity to Reckong Peo, will commence from October 21, a state government spokesperson said on Monday.

Representational image.

The service will operate three days a week — Monday, Friday and Saturday. The helicopter will depart from Sanjauli at 9:55 am and arrive at Rampur at 10:30 am. It will then depart from Rampur for Reckong Peo at 10:50 am, reaching its destination at 11:25 am.

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On its return journey, the helicopter will depart from Reckong Peo for Rampur at 11:30 am and arrive at 12:05 pm. It will then take off from Rampur for Sanjauli at 12:10 pm and reach its destination at 12:45 pm.

The initiative aims to strengthen air connectivity and provide convenient transport options for residents of the remote and inaccessible areas of the state, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his visit to the Rampur area of Shimla district, interacted with residents and realised the need to strengthen connectivity for people living in far-flung areas. “Keeping in view their difficulties and transportation requirements, the chief minister had announced the introduction of helicopter services between Sanjauli and Rampur. On his directions, Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) has requested to commence helicopter operations on the Shimla-Rampur route under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson said that the proposed service would help ease travel-related difficulties for the people of Rampur by providing an alternative means of reaching Shimla. He said that under the RCS UDAN 5.1, routes connecting Shimla, Rampur, Reckong Peo, Kullu, Manali, Mandi and Chandigarh have been awarded to Heritage Aviation and Pawan Hans Limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson said that the proposed service would help ease travel-related difficulties for the people of Rampur by providing an alternative means of reaching Shimla. He said that under the RCS UDAN 5.1, routes connecting Shimla, Rampur, Reckong Peo, Kullu, Manali, Mandi and Chandigarh have been awarded to Heritage Aviation and Pawan Hans Limited. {{/usCountry}}

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