Civic body demolishes 11 illegal structures, seals one shop in Ludhiana

Municipal corporation (MC) officials demolished 11 unauthorised structures, including eight shops, a labour quarter building and an industrial hall, during an enforcement drive across the city on Thursday. The civic body also removed a makeshift structure and sealed another shop as part of the action against illegal constructions.

Drive covers Bajwa Nagar, Bahadurke Road, New Azad Nagar and Deep Vihar. (HT)

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The drive covered Bajwa Nagar, Bahadurke Road, New Azad Nagar, Deep Vihar and adjoining areas. It was carried out on the directions of MC commissioner Damanjit Singh Mann.

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Assistant town planner (ATP), Zone A, Nirwan said action was taken against the structures after their owners continued construction despite warnings and notices issued by the civic body.

The building branch has appealed to residents to obtain approval for building plans before undertaking construction and warned that unauthorised construction would invite strict action.

Nirwan said the enforcement drive against illegal constructions would continue in the coming days.