Polling for 30 wards of the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) and 22 wards of the two municipal councils in Moga district concluded peacefully on Saturday, with no untoward incident.

A security official stands guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Patiala municipal corporation elections on Saturday. (PTI) more less

Polling began at 8 am and continued till 4 pm. Fifteen wards of the Bagha Purana municipal council and seven wards of the Dharamkot municipal council in Moga recorded a combined voter turnout of 64%.

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Meanwhile, 30 wards of the Patiala MC saw a turnout of 43%, a 10% increase from around 33% turnout for 60 wards in the previous civic polls on December 21, 2024.

The bypolls on Saturday were held after the Supreme Court last month cancelled elections in these 52 wards due to irregularities in the civic body polls and ordered fresh elections within six weeks.

All polling stations on Saturday were covered by videography, and adequate security arrangements were in place. The process was also monitored by a committee, which was headed by retired justice Rajiv Sharma and constituted by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The electronic voting machines have been sealed and will be stored in designated strongrooms. The commission said the counting date would be announced only after obtaining clearance from the Punjab and Haryana high court, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions in an ongoing case.

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{{^usCountry}} The matter had reached the courts after opposition candidates alleged large-scale irregularities during the nomination process. The allegations included the snatching of nomination papers, intimidation of candidates and incidents of manhandling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter had reached the courts after opposition candidates alleged large-scale irregularities during the nomination process. The allegations included the snatching of nomination papers, intimidation of candidates and incidents of manhandling. {{/usCountry}}

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Patiala has a total of 60 municipal wards, while re-polling took place in 30 wards. Of these 30 municipal wards, 21 fall in Patiala (urban), eight in Patiala {rural) and one in the Sanaur Assembly constituency. A total of 165 candidates, including 45 Independents, are in the fray for these 30 wards in Patiala.

“Polling in all 30 wards was conducted peacefully. The monitoring committee constituted under the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice remained present during the polling process,” said Patiala deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Himanshu Jain on Saturday.

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Moga DC-cum-district election officer Sagar Setia also confirmed that the re-polling was held peacefully across wards.