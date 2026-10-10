Claims under forms 6,7,8 shared with political parties, says Haryana CEO

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) on Friday said the claims and objections received under forms 6, 7 and 8 have been shared with the political parties in the state.

Forms 6, 7 and 8 are prescribed by the Election Commission for different purposes related to electoral rolls. (HT File)

In a statement, the CEO said that this has been done to promote transparency in the electoral roll revision process under Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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Forms 6, 7 and 8 are prescribed by the Election Commission for different purposes related to electoral rolls. Form 6 is used by eligible Indian citizens to apply for inclusion of their names in the voter list, form 7 is used to seek deletion of a name from the existing electoral roll or to raise an objection on the inclusion of a name on specified grounds such as death, underage status, permanent shifting, duplicate registration or lack of Indian citizenship. Form 8 is used by registered voters to update their residential address or correct details in the electoral roll, obtain a replacement elector photo identity card (EPIC).

The statement said efforts are being made to ensure the time bound disposal of notices and hearing of cases under the SIR of electoral rolls with about 2.5 lakh cases pending.

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{{^usCountry}} Hearings were conducted in 88,735 pending cases during special camps and door to door surveys held across the state from October 7 to 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearings were conducted in 88,735 pending cases during special camps and door to door surveys held across the state from October 7 to 9. {{/usCountry}}

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