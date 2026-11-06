Class 11 student assaulted by classmates at Sonepat school

A Class 11 student of a private school in Sonepat village was allegedly assaulted by fellow students inside a classroom.

The school’s CCTV footage would be examined and a disciplinary committee would be constituted to investigate the incident. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the victim and his family, the incident occurred on Wednesday while the teacher was out of the classroom. The student alleged that classmates covered his brother’s head with a jacket and began beating him. When he intervened, the attackers turned on him, striking him on the head with a metal kada (bangle) and causing injuries.

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The boy was taken to a hospital by the school staff. The victim’s father said that the school administration had called him to inform about the incident. He questioned the school’s security and monitoring arrangements, alleging the absence of a teacher or attendant in a classroom of an institution claiming to provide international-standard education.

Meanwhile, the school authorities confirmed that all five students allegedly involved in the assault had been suspended with immediate effect. The school’s CCTV footage would be examined and a disciplinary committee would be constituted to investigate the incident.

Sonepat police said that the family members of the victim filed a complaint on Thursday evening, and a case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 189, 191(2), and 351(2) of the BNS against the five students allegedly involved in the assault. An official stated that the identity of the students was not disclosed because their ages could not be verified yet.

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