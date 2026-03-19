Punjab CM bats for bigger political role for women

Positioning women at the centre of Punjab’s growth story, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday laid out an expansive vision for their role in governance, economy and society, asserting that real empowerment lies in education, representation and economic opportunity. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)

Speaking at a felicitation event awarding grassroot entrepreneurs in Mohali, the CM said in the larger interest of the nation, women, who manage homes and families efficiently should also run the country. “The state government is committed to this noble cause and is leaving no stone unturned for it. Encouraging greater political participation,” he said.

“Girls must come forward and participate in politics to become active partners in decision-making and bring necessary change in society. Today, girls have outnumbered boys in almost every field, but politics is still an exception. This field has long been considered a fiefdom of men, but the time has come for women to excel here as well. Women’s participation is essential to build an egalitarian society and strengthen democracy at the grassroots level. Women must ensure that they and their families exercise their vote carefully so that the right leaders are elected to the assembly and Parliament.”

He gave a detailed account of the AAP government’s initiatives, from job reservations and direct financial support to large-scale livelihood programmes, while urging women to step into decision-making roles and reshape the state’s future.

He said today, 100 top-performing women entrepreneurs from 23 districts are being honoured under the Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission (PSRLM). Each will receive ₹25,000, a certificate, and a memento. Earlier, 11,700 women were honoured across 117 assembly constituencies. “At the district level, 2,300 women were honoured across 23 districts. A total of 58,303 self help groups have been formed, connecting around 5.89 lakh rural families, with ₹147 crore provided as financial assistance to strengthen them,’ he elaborated.