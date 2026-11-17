Chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, said that companies setting up businesses in J&K would have to prioritise the recruitment of local youth and made it clear that the government would not accept firms bringing in workers from outside on the grounds that skilled manpower was unavailable here.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah being welcomed by State Minister for Agriculture Production Javed Dar during the foundation stone-laying for the Central Artificial Breeding Station at Hakkal, in Jammu on Tuesday. (@CM_JnK X)

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Addressing a foundation stone-laying and inauguration programme for development projects worth ₹30 crore across Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, Omar said his government was committed to ensuring balanced development across all regions.

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“Companies could be given a period of six months to a year to train local youngsters before taking them on board,” he said.

He stressed that J&K had no shortage of talent and that its youth needed opportunities to demonstrate their abilities.

“We will not tolerate the excuse that trained local youngsters are not available. We can give you six months or a year to train our youth. We have academies, training facilities, colleges and universities,” Abdullah said, while addressing people in Kathua.

He said youngsters from J&K had demonstrated their capabilities in different fields, including sports, and were serving in various regiments and across different parts of the country.

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{{^usCountry}} “Tell me, is there any regiment in the country where you will not find a young person from Jammu and Kashmir? Is there any region where our youngsters are not deployed? Wherever you look, in whichever direction, you will find young people from Jammu and Kashmir serving the country”, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tell me, is there any regiment in the country where you will not find a young person from Jammu and Kashmir? Is there any region where our youngsters are not deployed? Wherever you look, in whichever direction, you will find young people from Jammu and Kashmir serving the country”, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our youngsters are only waiting for opportunities. The moment they get a chance, they leave their mark. Companies will have to employ our youngsters. Only when local youth are working in these companies will I consider that justice has been done to us,” he added.

On agriculture, the chief minister said the central and the state governments are working to increase farmers’ income.

“The slogan of Jai Kisan will have real meaning only when farmers’ difficulties are reduced, they receive the rightful returns for their hard work and their income increases,” he said.

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The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a project to strengthen the central artificial breeding station at Hakkal, Jammu, at a cost of ₹11.83 crore.

The project aims to strengthen J&K’s dairy sector by ensuring the availability of high-quality germplasm, improving the genetic potential of local livestock and enhancing the productivity and livelihoods of dairy farmers.