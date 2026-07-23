Compensation for environmental services: Himachal seeking its rightful share from Centre: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the state was only seeking its “rightful dues” from the Centre, reiterating his demand for compensation for its environmental services while criticising the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG). Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during 57th Foundation Day celebrations of Himachal Pradesh University on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“Himachal Pradesh is only demanding its rightful dues. It is important to raise our voice against injustice. As the Bhagavad Gita says, tolerating injustice is also a sin,” said Sukhu while speaking on the sidelines of the 57th Foundation Day celebrations of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

Describing the RDG halt as injustice to state, Sukhu said it Himachal had continued to receive the grant, the state would have had greater resources for the development of the university and other institutions.

“The Centre has done injustice to Himachal Pradesh by discontinuing the Revenue Deficit Grant provided under Article 275 of the Constitution. If the RDG is not being given, then state should at least be compensated for the environmental services it provides to the country,” he said.

According to a study by the Indian Institute of Forest Management, Himachal’s environmental services are valued at nearly ₹90,000 crore, Sukhu said. “Our rivers, forests and hydropower projects benefit the entire country, but the state is not receiving its fair share.”

Demanding enhanced benefits from hydropower generation, the chief minister said, “The royalty from old hydropower projects should be increased, and projects that have completed their concession period should be handed back to the state.”

He also announced ₹5 crore for starting a B Tech course in artificial intelligence in the University.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said, “New age courses would be introduced in the University in line with future requirements. The state government would facilitate exposure visits abroad for teachers as well as students and adequate funds would be made available for this purpose”.

Chief Minister said that this University would be designated as the nodal agency for green hydrogen in the coming times. He said that HPU would have to align itself with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and data storage and added that the state government was making continuous efforts to promote these sectors.

Earlier, the CM laid foundation stones of a modern digital library in the University to be constructed at a cost of ₹10.25 crore and administrative block of University Institute of Legal Studies to be built with an outlay of ₹6.09 crore.

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Earlier, during a meeting, the CM reviewed the strategy and roadmap for the”Khelo Himachal-Chitta Mukt Abhiyan.” The state is planning to launch the campaign to encourage youth participation in sports activities at the grass-root level and provide a positive alternative to substance abuse.

Suhku said sports competitions would be organised at sub-divisional, district and state levels and for proper conduct, monitoring and supervision of tournaments at these levels, technical committee would be deployed comprising of referees from sports associations, youth services and sports, education and police departments. He said that ₹11.56 crore would be allocated for organising these competitions and prize money would be given to winner and runner up teams.

The CM said that the vision of a ‘Nasha-Mukt Himachal’ could be realised only through collective efforts involving government agencies, educational institutions, sports organisations, local bodies, panchayati raj institutions and civil society.