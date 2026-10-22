Cong to raise Jhota murder in House, seek CM’s resignation, says Bajwa

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said the Congress would raise the issue of the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota in the assembly session beginning Thursday.

Bajwa also questioned the BJP-led Union government’s failure to check drug trafficking with the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other central agencies. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bajwa, who met the deceased activist’s family, accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government of failing to curb narcotics trafficking and gangster activities, which he said had worsened the law-and-order situation in the state.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Law and order is a key issue as people from all walks of life feel unsafe. We will demand the resignation of the chief minister over Jhota’s murder as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has failed on all fronts,” Bajwa said.

He also questioned the BJP-led Union government’s failure to check drug trafficking with the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other central agencies.

Central probe a win for Punjab’s people: Giani Harpreet

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday described the decision to hand over the murder case to the CBI as a victory for the family’s perseverance and the collective struggle of Punjab’s people.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a press statement, he said the resolve shown by Jhota’s family, particularly his elderly father, and the unity demonstrated by the people had compelled the government to heed their demand. “The development demonstrates that sustained public pressure can force the government to act,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a press statement, he said the resolve shown by Jhota’s family, particularly his elderly father, and the unity demonstrated by the people had compelled the government to heed their demand. “The development demonstrates that sustained public pressure can force the government to act,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He called for turning Jhota’s anti-drug campaign into a mass movement at the village level, advocating a social boycott of drug traffickers and their complete isolation within the communities.