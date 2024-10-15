Congress always takes refuge in lies: Nayab Saini

Six days after BJP scored a resounding victory in the assembly elections, BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini visited Assam on Monday and offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini along with his wife Suman Saini offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday. (ANI)

He was accompanied by his wife Suman Saini and Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli.

Saini was felicitated at the Assam BJP headquarters after paying his respects at the temple.

Interacting with reporters in Assam, Saini expressed his gratitude, stating, “I feel fortunate to have this chance to seek blessings from Goddess Kamakhya. I had visited the temple before the elections also...”

Speaking about the Opposition Congress, Saini said, “Congress always takes refuge in lies. It came to power in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana based on falsehoods.”

He emphasised that “The Congress’s politics of lies cannot last long. Their deceit is no longer acceptable to the people, who have shown them the door in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and now Haryana.” People have exposed the grand old party’s mask of lies and have already shown them the way out at both the Centre and in the states, he said

Saini said that he prayed for the health and well-being of all residents of Haryana, emphasising their vital role in the state’s ongoing development. He also thanked the people of Haryana for their support, which has enabled the government to secure a majority, according to a statement.