Congress banking on wrong unemployment figures, claims Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar lashed out at the opposition parties, especially the Congress, for making misleading statements about the unemployment rate in state based on the report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

“The actual unemployment rate of Haryana is just 6.1%,” Khattar said in a news conference terming the CMIE report baseless and a bundle of lies.

He said the Congress has a habit of spreading rumours and the party is highlighting unrealistic figure of 34% unemployment as released by the CMIE.

“The CMIE releases data on the basis of a sample of some people. In that sampling, they had adopted various tricks to defame the state government by releasing unrealistic figures of 34% unemployment. Doing this kind of petty politics over such fictional figures is not right,” the CM said.

“It is always beneficial to only share correct and factual figures. If needed, action will be taken against the CMIE for pressing such unrealistic figures,” Khattar said, adding that the NITI Aayog considers the survey conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) for all policy decisions.

The CM said the CMIE is a privately-owned company formed for profit making and it cannot be said to be fair and free from bias.

“It has been the habit of this company to degrade the image of the state government by presenting a false picture of the employment scenario on the basis of fictitious figures,” Khattar added.