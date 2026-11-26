With the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) re-stitching alliance for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls, Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Wednesday said his party is in talks with two Left parties, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), for a possible electoral tie-up in the state.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh addressing a joint press conference at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (@PargatSOfficial X) more less

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Pargat said the Congress had constituted a team to discuss the proposed alliance and seat-sharing arrangements. “Comrades are part of the INDIA bloc,” the state Congress chief told reporters in Chandigarh.

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In a separate interaction with reporters, Bajwa said all parties are looking for alliance partners.

“Leaders of INDIA bloc members — CPI, CPM and other parties — are sitting in Delhi. The thing is that we should be seen together. Seats can be given only where they have a presence,” Bajwa said in response to another question.

The state Congress chief also announced that Paramjit Singh Sidhwan, former political adviser to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Roop Kaur from the Aam Aadmi Party joined the Congress, stating that their induction would further strengthen the party.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing a workers’ meeting organised by the District Congress Committee in Patiala, Pargat accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of failing to fulfil its promises and lacking a concrete development agenda. He alleged that the government was relying on publicity and political theatrics to cover up its failures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a workers’ meeting organised by the District Congress Committee in Patiala, Pargat accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of failing to fulfil its promises and lacking a concrete development agenda. He alleged that the government was relying on publicity and political theatrics to cover up its failures. {{/usCountry}}

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Targeting the renewed SAD-BJP alliance, Pargat described it as an arrangement driven by political opportunism rather than ideology or Punjab’s interests. He also questioned Sukhbir over the alliance, alleging that both parties were attempting to regain political relevance.

Expressing concern over Punjab’s agricultural future, Pargat alleged that the Centre’s policies threatened the traditional mandi system, affecting farmers, commission agents and labourers. He demanded timely compensation for farmers suffering crop and livestock losses.

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On preparations for the assembly elections, Pargat said the Congress had begun its candidate-selection exercise and completed the first round of meetings. He indicated that candidates for nearly half of the assembly constituencies could be finalised within 10 to 15 days.

Former chief minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi also took a swipe at the BJP and the SAD over their reunion, claiming that they were “always together”. “Both the BJP and the Akali Dal had brought black laws. After people stopped the Akali Dal leaders from entering villages, it projected to people that it broke the alliance. But the alliance existed,” Channi told reporters in Chandigarh.

Addressing the Congress’ ‘Insaaf March’ at Goniana in Bathinda, Ludhiana MP and former Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed the SAD-BJP alliance an attempt by the Badal family to regain political relevance.

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