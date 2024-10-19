Congress leaders hail Karra for fact finding panel on party’s poor show in J&K assembly polls

Several leaders of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee have hailed the decision of PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra to constitute a fact-finding committee to ascertain the reasons for the poor show of the party in the just concluded Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Several leaders of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee have hailed the decision of PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra to constitute a fact-finding committee to ascertain the reasons for the poor show of the party in the just concluded Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File)

In a joint statement, JKPCC leaders have appreciated the constitution of fact fact-finding committee by the PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra and said that they feel happy whenever the right things take place in the party.

“The seriousness of the party chief towards the betterment of the party’s interests shows that he is keen to know the reasons behind the defeat of Congress candidates in Jammu region,” read a statement issued by the party leaders here.

These leaders were of the opinion that the chairman and all members of the fact-finding committee will explore all possibilities of bringing truth to the knowledge of party’s high command, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, so that they may take appropriate action to rectify the things which went wrong against the interests of the party.

The signatories to the statement included Sanjeev Sharma, Rajiv Saraf, Rajveer Singh, Manjeet Singh Jatt, Neeraj Gupta, Kapil Singh Chib, Varinder Manhas, Sahil Sharma, Vijay Shastri, Ricky Dalotra, Manjeet Singh Bedi, Darshan Lal Verma, Rajeswh Paul, Camres David Babloo, Parshotam Mehra, Vinay Sharma and others.

The Congress had won just six seats in total, including five from Kashmir and only one from the Jammu region.