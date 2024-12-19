Congress MLA’s nephew bludgeoned to death in Adampur, 3 arrested

The nephew of Congress MLA from Adampur Sukhwinder Singh Kotli was beaten to death in Jalandhar’s Adampur late at night on Tuesday. Sunil Kumar

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar (25), a resident of Beas village in Jalandhar district.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the incident occurred near Bassi Dhaba in Adampur, where a violent clash between two groups turned fatal.

“The altercation escalated when one group, led by Kamaljit Singh alias Kamli, attacked the other with sharp-edged weapons in which Sandeep succumbed to the injuries on the spot, while two of his associates suffered multiple injuries. The injured persons have been identified as Anmol and Paramjit Singh, who are presently admitted to the local hospital,” the police said.

Khakh said three of the accused involved in the case have been arrested and the weapons, including baseball bats and sharp-edged weapons used in the crime, were also recovered.

Khakh said the accused were consuming liquor in their SUV near Dhaba when the victim, along with his three friends reached the spot.

“The victim was having a conversation over the phone when the accused came out of their vehicles and had heated arguments with him. The fight escalated after the accused attacked the victim with baseball bats and other sharp-edged weapons in which Sunil suffered fatal injuries,” Khakh said.

The SSP added the main accused Kamaljit Singh and his two accomplices identified as Jorawar Singh and Satinderjit Singh have been arrested.

“A case has been registered under Sections 103 (murder), 115 (voluntary causing hurt) and 118 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 191 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Adampur police station. Teams have been formed to arrest other accused,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Adampur MLA said the incident has brought the real picture of the law and order situation to the fore in Punjab.

“We demand a thorough probe into the matter,” Kotli said.