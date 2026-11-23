Patiala: The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has revoked the suspension of former Ghanaur MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, days after former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited his house to ease tensions within the party.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh handing over the reinstatement letter to former Ghanaur MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur on Monday. (HT Photo) more less

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In a letter dated November 21—which surfaced on Monday—PPCC president Pargat Singh ordered the immediate reinstatement of Jalalpur’s primary membership. Channi, who backed Jalalpur, is believed to have played a key role in securing the revocation.

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Welcoming the decision and dismissing speculation over his political future, Jalalpur said, “I have been a Congress worker and will remain one until my last breath. I will never think of leaving the party and will continue to work tirelessly for its growth and strengthening.”

The party suspended Jalalpur for three years on August 1 over alleged anti-party activities and indiscipline. The disciplinary action followed a July 6 show-cause notice—to which his reply was deemed unsatisfactory—over his public criticism of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and former Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel for retaining Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as state chief before his eventual replacement. Tensions also flared after Jalalpur’s supporters clashed with Warring during the ‘Har Booth, Congress Mazboot’ programme in Patiala in Baghel’s presence.

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{{^usCountry}} The reinstatement comes amid fresh tension in the state unit. On Saturday, Jalalpur alleged in a TV interview that Warring’s confidants still controlled the Punjab Congress, calling Pargat Singh a “dummy president.” Reacting to the remarks, Warring maintained he had no say in the PPCC’s functioning after relinquishing charge. Pargat countered that leaders wary of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were free to leave, asserting that the party needed “fighters” to lead Punjab—a pointed remark given that Jalalpur is currently facing prosecution by the state Vigilance Bureau in a 2023 corruption case involving alleged misappropriation of funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reinstatement comes amid fresh tension in the state unit. On Saturday, Jalalpur alleged in a TV interview that Warring’s confidants still controlled the Punjab Congress, calling Pargat Singh a “dummy president.” Reacting to the remarks, Warring maintained he had no say in the PPCC’s functioning after relinquishing charge. Pargat countered that leaders wary of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were free to leave, asserting that the party needed “fighters” to lead Punjab—a pointed remark given that Jalalpur is currently facing prosecution by the state Vigilance Bureau in a 2023 corruption case involving alleged misappropriation of funds. {{/usCountry}}

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On Sunday, Channi visited Jalalpur’s residence, calling him a strong leader from Ghanaur and recalling that both began their political careers as independent MLAs. Describing the suspension as an internal matter, Channi said it would be resolved within the organisation.

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The outreach gained urgency after two-time former Rajpura MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj—who was co-chairing the Congress’s 2027 poll manifesto committee—defected to the BJP on November 19. Jalalpur and Kamboj share close family ties, and their constituencies—Ghanaur and Rajpura—adjoin each other. Jalalpur also recently accused the leadership of failing to prevent Kamboj’s exit and ignoring Patiala leaders ahead of municipal polls.

Party insiders view the revocation as a bid to contain factionalism in the Punjab Congress ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.