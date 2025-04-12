Congress to be strengthened at booth level in Punjab: Baghel

Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that the party had already started working on strengthening the organisation in Punjab. The meetings are stated to be crucial in view of the upcoming Ludhiana West bypoll. (HT File)

Baghel, who arrived here on a two-day visit, stated this after holding a series of meetings with the party leaders, including one with the district Congress committee (DCC) presidents and another meeting with members of the political affairs committee. He said the party would empower the DCC chiefs as 2025 has been declared as the year for strengthening the organisation. “The party will be strengthened right up to the booth-level,” he added. The meetings are crucial in view of the upcoming Ludhiana West bypoll.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the meetings focused on strengthening the party in the state and also on the strategy for winning the Ludhiana West bypoll. “The party accords top priority to the Ludhiana West byelection and the entire rank and file of the party will ensure victory from there,” said the Ludhiana MP.

Warring said that people were not only fed up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, they were feeling scared as an atmosphere of fear had been created in the state. “The grenade attacks on a temple and on the house of BJP leader and attempts to desecrate the statues of BR Ambedkar appear to be aimed at creating polarisation in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections,” he claimed.

Replying to a question on the Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar’s accusing the AAP government of using its intelligence to spy on political opponents, the PPCC chief said that what the BJP was doing at the Centre, the AAP was doing in Punjab. “While the AAP may be using the intelligence in Punjab, the BJP was misusing various agencies like the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax across the country,” he alleged. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa and PCC general secretary in-charge of organization Sandeep Sandhu were among the party leaders present on the occasion.