Ludhiana: HC issues contempt notice to DGP, CP over Illegal detention and thrashing of man

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a contempt notice to director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu and other officers of the Ludhiana Police for not taking action in a case of ‘illegal detention and thrashing of a man’ and not filing a reply on the complaint of a local resident despite court orders. The court has scheduled the next hearing of the case on August 3. (HT File Photo)

The court in its orders on Tuesday said that the petitioner through the instant petition under article 215 of the Constitution of India is seeking initiation of contempt proceedings under section 11 and 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, against the respondents on account of non-compliance of order seated April 21 passed by the court.

The petitioner, Rishabh Kanojia, of New Vishnupuri of Ludhiana said that on January 19, an official of the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) had called him at Jalandhar Bypass to meet him. The ACP made him sit in a car and took him to Punjab Police Academy (PPA), Phillaur. An official vehicle of police station Salem Tabri with at least six policemen escorted them.

Kanojia, who is a vice propagator of Shri Hindu Takht, a Hindu outfit and also a hosiery owner, said that after reaching PPA, a deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officer, against whom he was pursuing complaints, took him to a room. The officer thrashed and threatened him for withdrawing the complaint against him. Other police officials also made him tender an apology for filing a complaint against the senior officer.

“On March 2, I had filed another complaint to the commissioner of police about the incident, but to no avail due to which I had move the high court,” Kanojia said.

“The high court had issued a notice to the commissioner of police on April 21 and ordered a reply with the CCTV footage and locations of mobile phones of the officers concerned,” he added.

He said that the police did not take any action despite the court orders and not even filed a reply in the court. He moved another application before the court following which the court has issued a contempt notice to the DGP, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP- 1) Rupinder Kaur Sra and sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO at police station Salem Tabri.

According to Kanojia, he along with three others had staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police on June 16, 2022 against police inaction. He alleged that after this, police had implicated him for blocking the national highway outside the office of commissioner of police.

However, in an RTI reply, the National Highway Authority of India had replied that no road was blocked by them from June 15 to June 17, 2022. He has already filed an application in the court for quashing the FIR.

He alleged that due to this, some of the police officers nursed a rivalry against him and threatened him to implicate him in multiple cases. He filed several complaints against the officials for threatening him.